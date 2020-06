Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.Tile and vinyl plank flooring. New paint. Three bedrooms and three baths. Two car attached Garage. Washer/dryer hookup.



Renting Criteria:



1) Minimum credit score 650.

2) No prior evictions.

3) Steady Income.

4) Good tenant history.

5) Monthly Income 2.5 x monthly rent.



Please call Patricia to schedule an appointment at 310-938-1848.



No Pets Allowed



