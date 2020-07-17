All apartments in Long Beach
1351 Euclid
1351 Euclid

1351 Euclid Avenue · (562) 841-5038
Location

1351 Euclid Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Total treetop privacy - single level sfr freestanding over garages behind other house at 1353 Euclid. Great room with vaulted ceiling, central a/c, private direct access from your garage parking - drive right in, put door down and you are secure inside your own cozy retreat. New quartz kitchen countertop - super kitchen appliances and kitchen opens onto dining and living room with private deck off dining area. Each bedroom has it's own bath, stack laundry inside. Secured entry gates to property.

Bright and sunny, easy access to beach, shops, stores and freeways. Great views from most rooms. beautiful private front yard for personal outdoor gatherings. Harvest from Avocado and lemon trees. Multiple ceiling fans provide fresh air along with A/C. Intercom controlled gated entry. Tiled baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Euclid have any available units?
1351 Euclid has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Euclid have?
Some of 1351 Euclid's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Euclid currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Euclid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Euclid pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Euclid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1351 Euclid offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Euclid offers parking.
Does 1351 Euclid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Euclid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Euclid have a pool?
No, 1351 Euclid does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Euclid have accessible units?
No, 1351 Euclid does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Euclid have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 Euclid does not have units with dishwashers.
