1351 Euclid

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Total treetop privacy - single level sfr freestanding over garages behind other house at 1353 Euclid. Great room with vaulted ceiling, central a/c, private direct access from your garage parking - drive right in, put door down and you are secure inside your own cozy retreat. New quartz kitchen countertop - super kitchen appliances and kitchen opens onto dining and living room with private deck off dining area. Each bedroom has it's own bath, stack laundry inside. Secured entry gates to property.



Bright and sunny, easy access to beach, shops, stores and freeways. Great views from most rooms. beautiful private front yard for personal outdoor gatherings. Harvest from Avocado and lemon trees. Multiple ceiling fans provide fresh air along with A/C. Intercom controlled gated entry. Tiled baths.