1235 E Appleton St #18

Amenities
Updated Alamitos Beach Condo in Gated Complex with Courtyard Facing Balcony! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1034469?source=marketing
This newly updated upper level condo features all new vinyl & carpet flooring throughout, new paint, upgraded vinyl windows, ceiling fans & balcony overlooking the courtyard.
The kitchen opens up to the dining area/room & includes newly refinished cabinets, new lighting, new built-in oven and cook-top.
Large bedroom with ceiling fan includes large closet space. Unit also has a pantry closet off of the dining room as well as two additional hallway closets. Bathroom includes a tub with shower, double mirrors and large counter space.
The Moana Imperial community is a gated complex located only a few blocks to the beach with convenient access to the beach bike and pedestrian path. Community features onsite laundry and additional onsite storage unit shared with just one other condo. Water & trash included with the rent. Tenant pays for gas & electricity. Street parking.
For more information or to schedule a viewing visit our website www.abetterproperty.com or call us 562-498-0159
Sorry, no pets
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in
Non-smoking property & BBQ's not permitted
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5188103)