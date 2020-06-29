All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1235 E Appleton St #18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1235 E Appleton St #18
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

1235 E Appleton St #18

1235 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1235 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Updated Alamitos Beach Condo in Gated Complex with Courtyard Facing Balcony! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1034469?source=marketing

This newly updated upper level condo features all new vinyl & carpet flooring throughout, new paint, upgraded vinyl windows, ceiling fans & balcony overlooking the courtyard.

The kitchen opens up to the dining area/room & includes newly refinished cabinets, new lighting, new built-in oven and cook-top.

Large bedroom with ceiling fan includes large closet space. Unit also has a pantry closet off of the dining room as well as two additional hallway closets. Bathroom includes a tub with shower, double mirrors and large counter space.

The Moana Imperial community is a gated complex located only a few blocks to the beach with convenient access to the beach bike and pedestrian path. Community features onsite laundry and additional onsite storage unit shared with just one other condo. Water & trash included with the rent. Tenant pays for gas & electricity. Street parking.

For more information or to schedule a viewing visit our website www.abetterproperty.com or call us 562-498-0159

Sorry, no pets
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in
Non-smoking property & BBQ's not permitted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 E Appleton St #18 have any available units?
1235 E Appleton St #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 E Appleton St #18 have?
Some of 1235 E Appleton St #18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 E Appleton St #18 currently offering any rent specials?
1235 E Appleton St #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 E Appleton St #18 pet-friendly?
No, 1235 E Appleton St #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1235 E Appleton St #18 offer parking?
No, 1235 E Appleton St #18 does not offer parking.
Does 1235 E Appleton St #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 E Appleton St #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 E Appleton St #18 have a pool?
No, 1235 E Appleton St #18 does not have a pool.
Does 1235 E Appleton St #18 have accessible units?
No, 1235 E Appleton St #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 E Appleton St #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 E Appleton St #18 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine