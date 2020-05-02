Rent Calculator
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1230 n. Loma Vista
1230 N Loma Vista Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1230 N Loma Vista Dr, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
For Rent we have this 2nd story studio apartment ready to move in. It has new floors, paint and kitchen with access to a patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 n. Loma Vista have any available units?
1230 n. Loma Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1230 n. Loma Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1230 n. Loma Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 n. Loma Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1230 n. Loma Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1230 n. Loma Vista offer parking?
No, 1230 n. Loma Vista does not offer parking.
Does 1230 n. Loma Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 n. Loma Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 n. Loma Vista have a pool?
No, 1230 n. Loma Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1230 n. Loma Vista have accessible units?
No, 1230 n. Loma Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 n. Loma Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 n. Loma Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 n. Loma Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 n. Loma Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
