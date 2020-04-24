All apartments in Long Beach
1140 East 1st Street

1140 East 1st Street
Location

1140 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious second floor studio apartment located a short two blocks from the beach and a few blocks from Downtown Long Beach! Convenient to freeways, CSULB and local restaurants and businesses. Unit is equipped with granite counters, stove, refrigerator, microwave.

Rent includes all utilities except cable/phone/internet. No parking. No laundry on site.

TO SEE RENTAL: For an appt. CALL or TEXT Liza at (562) 472-5535 or EMAIL at leasing@spurrmanagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

$40.00 application fee. Approval based on rental criteria: Credit score of 600+ and income 3x's the rent, no eviction or eviction filings and no current collection accounts.

Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker Lic# 01281364

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 East 1st Street have any available units?
1140 East 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 East 1st Street have?
Some of 1140 East 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 East 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1140 East 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 East 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 East 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1140 East 1st Street offer parking?
No, 1140 East 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1140 East 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 East 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 East 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1140 East 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1140 East 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1140 East 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 East 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 East 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
