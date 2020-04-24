1140 East 1st Street

Amenities
Spacious second floor studio apartment located a short two blocks from the beach and a few blocks from Downtown Long Beach! Convenient to freeways, CSULB and local restaurants and businesses. Unit is equipped with granite counters, stove, refrigerator, microwave.
Rent includes all utilities except cable/phone/internet. No parking. No laundry on site.
TO SEE RENTAL: For an appt. CALL or TEXT Liza at (562) 472-5535 or EMAIL at leasing@spurrmanagement.com.
TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.
$40.00 application fee. Approval based on rental criteria: Credit score of 600+ and income 3x's the rent, no eviction or eviction filings and no current collection accounts.
Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker Lic# 01281364
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.