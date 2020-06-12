1125 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

Updated mid century duplex in Alamitos Heights! Approximately 850 sqft featuring 2 beds, 1 bath. New luxury vinyl plank throughout! New stainless steel stove and newer stainless steel refrigerator included. Fenced in patio for extra privacy. Ground floor unit feels like a single family home. 1 parking space is included, additional 2 car garage and carport available for an additional fee. Close to the shops on 2nd street and the beach! Close to the Traffic Circle shops. Close to the 405,22,605 and 710 freeways and very close to Cal State Long Beach!