All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1045 E. 3rd #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1045 E. 3rd #3
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1045 E. 3rd #3

1045 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1045 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1045 E. 3rd #3 Available 03/13/20 Close to the Beach - This beautiful upper floor unit has just been beautifully renovated. Located in Alamitos Beach, close to the beach and also the downtown, this property is a very light, bright, and airy. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in approximately 1250 square feet of living space. This property includes tile and hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. There are cathedral ceilings in the living and dining area and also a Swedish style fireplace. The kitchen comes with granite counters, newer appliances such as microwave, dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator. There are private laundry hookups including NEW washer and dryer! The master bedroom is large and comes with a wall air conditioning unit and a large closet with built in closet organizers. This property comes with a private garage and a 2nd parking space in a secure and gated area. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 1045 E. 3rd St., #3 Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999

(RLNE5047796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 E. 3rd #3 have any available units?
1045 E. 3rd #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 E. 3rd #3 have?
Some of 1045 E. 3rd #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 E. 3rd #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1045 E. 3rd #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 E. 3rd #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 E. 3rd #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1045 E. 3rd #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1045 E. 3rd #3 offers parking.
Does 1045 E. 3rd #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 E. 3rd #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 E. 3rd #3 have a pool?
No, 1045 E. 3rd #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1045 E. 3rd #3 have accessible units?
No, 1045 E. 3rd #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 E. 3rd #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 E. 3rd #3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine