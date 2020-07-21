Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1045 E. 3rd #3 Available 03/13/20 Close to the Beach - This beautiful upper floor unit has just been beautifully renovated. Located in Alamitos Beach, close to the beach and also the downtown, this property is a very light, bright, and airy. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in approximately 1250 square feet of living space. This property includes tile and hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. There are cathedral ceilings in the living and dining area and also a Swedish style fireplace. The kitchen comes with granite counters, newer appliances such as microwave, dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator. There are private laundry hookups including NEW washer and dryer! The master bedroom is large and comes with a wall air conditioning unit and a large closet with built in closet organizers. This property comes with a private garage and a 2nd parking space in a secure and gated area. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 1045 E. 3rd St., #3 Long Beach, CA 90802.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999



(RLNE5047796)