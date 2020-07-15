All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1029 Gladys.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1029 Gladys
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

1029 Gladys

1029 Gladys Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1029 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath unit has be recently renovated. The unit features hardwood floors in the living room, hall and bedroom and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. There are new double pained window and curtains throughout the apartment. There is lots of storage with a hall closet and a bedroom closet. The Kitchen has new appliances including new stove and refrigerator. There is room in the kitchen for a small table and chairs. This units only shares on common wall. The property comes with one parking space. This is a quiet and convenient part of long beach. The apartment sits with in walking distance to public transportation and shopping making it an ideal place to live. Please call or text for showings 562 301 0390

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Gladys have any available units?
1029 Gladys doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Gladys have?
Some of 1029 Gladys's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Gladys currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Gladys is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Gladys pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Gladys is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1029 Gladys offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Gladys offers parking.
Does 1029 Gladys have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Gladys does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Gladys have a pool?
No, 1029 Gladys does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Gladys have accessible units?
No, 1029 Gladys does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Gladys have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Gladys does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine