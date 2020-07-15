1029 Gladys

Amenities

This 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath unit has be recently renovated. The unit features hardwood floors in the living room, hall and bedroom and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. There are new double pained window and curtains throughout the apartment. There is lots of storage with a hall closet and a bedroom closet. The Kitchen has new appliances including new stove and refrigerator. There is room in the kitchen for a small table and chairs. This units only shares on common wall. The property comes with one parking space. This is a quiet and convenient part of long beach. The apartment sits with in walking distance to public transportation and shopping making it an ideal place to live. Please call or text for showings 562 301 0390