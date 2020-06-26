1023 Appleton - 03

Amenities
One Bedroom, One Bath Downstairs *MOVE IN SPECIAL* - Located close to the beach and downtown *MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT OAC*
Features:
* Hardwood floors throughout the entire space.
* Spacious bedroom
* Large window in the living area with natural lighting
* Street parking is available.
* Sorry,no pets are allowed
* Water utility is paid for and hot water
Call to schedule a tour: Rosap@actionmanagementlb.com or 562-433-0934
*Move in specials are based on approved credit
(RLNE1874115)