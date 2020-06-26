1023 Appleton - 03

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

One Bedroom, One Bath Downstairs *MOVE IN SPECIAL* - Located close to the beach and downtown *MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT OAC*



Features:

* Hardwood floors throughout the entire space.

* Spacious bedroom

* Large window in the living area with natural lighting

* Street parking is available.

* Sorry,no pets are allowed

* Water utility is paid for and hot water



Call to schedule a tour: Rosap@actionmanagementlb.com or 562-433-0934

*Move in specials are based on approved credit



