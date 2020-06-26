All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1023 Appleton - 03

1023 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
One Bedroom, One Bath Downstairs *MOVE IN SPECIAL* - Located close to the beach and downtown *MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT OAC*

Features:
* Hardwood floors throughout the entire space.
* Spacious bedroom
* Large window in the living area with natural lighting
* Street parking is available.
* Sorry,no pets are allowed
* Water utility is paid for and hot water

Call to schedule a tour: Rosap@actionmanagementlb.com or 562-433-0934
*Move in specials are based on approved credit

(RLNE1874115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Appleton - 03 have any available units?
1023 Appleton - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1023 Appleton - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Appleton - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Appleton - 03 pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Appleton - 03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1023 Appleton - 03 offer parking?
No, 1023 Appleton - 03 does not offer parking.
Does 1023 Appleton - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Appleton - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Appleton - 03 have a pool?
No, 1023 Appleton - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Appleton - 03 have accessible units?
No, 1023 Appleton - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Appleton - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Appleton - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Appleton - 03 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Appleton - 03 does not have units with air conditioning.
