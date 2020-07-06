1022 Ohio Ave.

Amenities

Remodeled Large 3 Bed, 2 Ba, w/ Garage, Yard, etc. - Property Id: 199029



Available NOW! This is a recently remodeled home with 3 large bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings), 2 bathrooms, garage and laundry room. The first level of this home includes entry, laundry room, foyer, and garage. The second level includes all living areas. Home has newer paint, flooring, fixtures, stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, and microwave) decorative fireplace in living room, newer dining room table and chairs, newer blinds throughout, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings throughout, gated grass front yard, new central A/C and heat system, indoor laundry room, 1 car garage with 1 additional parking space, security front door, and much more. Tenant pays all utilities. Part of a tri-plex, non-smoking, no pet property.

