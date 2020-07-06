All apartments in Long Beach
1022 Ohio Ave.

1022 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Large 3 Bed, 2 Ba, w/ Garage, Yard, etc. - Property Id: 199029

Available NOW! This is a recently remodeled home with 3 large bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings), 2 bathrooms, garage and laundry room. The first level of this home includes entry, laundry room, foyer, and garage. The second level includes all living areas. Home has newer paint, flooring, fixtures, stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, and microwave) decorative fireplace in living room, newer dining room table and chairs, newer blinds throughout, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings throughout, gated grass front yard, new central A/C and heat system, indoor laundry room, 1 car garage with 1 additional parking space, security front door, and much more. Tenant pays all utilities. Part of a tri-plex, non-smoking, no pet property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199029
Property Id 199029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Ohio Ave. have any available units?
1022 Ohio Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Ohio Ave. have?
Some of 1022 Ohio Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Ohio Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Ohio Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Ohio Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Ohio Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1022 Ohio Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Ohio Ave. offers parking.
Does 1022 Ohio Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Ohio Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Ohio Ave. have a pool?
No, 1022 Ohio Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Ohio Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1022 Ohio Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Ohio Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Ohio Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

