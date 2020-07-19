All apartments in Long Beach
1018 Palo Verde Ave.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1018 Palo Verde Ave.

1018 Palo Verde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Palo Verde Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Bixby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ddbbad0f5 ----
Beautiful Two Level Townhome located in the Bixby Hill Gardens Community for Rent. Located in a tranquil setting looking onto park-like trees and wonderful landscape. Interior remodeled including water proof flooring. All Bedrooms on upper level. 2 Master Suites, 1 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors throughout, separate Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Marble Fireplace, an inside Laundry area with Washer and Dryer, and an abundance of closet and storage space. 2 car attached Garage. Located next to California State University. 24 hr onsite guarded gated community. Amenities include community Clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Highly rated High School extremely close \"CAM\".
IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR SCHEDULING SELF VIEWINGS~You must be called into the gate. All viewings must be set in the system to prompt you being called into gate, before All County Comm. PM closes Friday 3 pm thru the weekends. We can not guarantee you being called into gate if done differently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Palo Verde Ave. have any available units?
1018 Palo Verde Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Palo Verde Ave. have?
Some of 1018 Palo Verde Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Palo Verde Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Palo Verde Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Palo Verde Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Palo Verde Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1018 Palo Verde Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Palo Verde Ave. offers parking.
Does 1018 Palo Verde Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Palo Verde Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Palo Verde Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Palo Verde Ave. has a pool.
Does 1018 Palo Verde Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1018 Palo Verde Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Palo Verde Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Palo Verde Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
