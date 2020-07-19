1018 Palo Verde Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful Two Level Townhome located in the Bixby Hill Gardens Community for Rent. Located in a tranquil setting looking onto park-like trees and wonderful landscape. Interior remodeled including water proof flooring. All Bedrooms on upper level. 2 Master Suites, 1 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors throughout, separate Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Marble Fireplace, an inside Laundry area with Washer and Dryer, and an abundance of closet and storage space. 2 car attached Garage. Located next to California State University. 24 hr onsite guarded gated community. Amenities include community Clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Highly rated High School extremely close \"CAM\".

