Lawndale, CA
4241 Redondo Beach Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4241 Redondo Beach Blvd

4241 Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4241 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Security Deposit $800.00
Single, 1 Bath
Tile Floors
Window Blinds
Stove is included
Available December 14, 2015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd have any available units?
4241 Redondo Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Redondo Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd offer parking?
No, 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd have a pool?
No, 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4241 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
