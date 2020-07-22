All apartments in Lake Forest
9 Jasmine

9 Jasmine · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balconies
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

9 Jasmine, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
RAND NEW 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms bright and light beautiful condo at Baker Ranch! Conner lot with larger private court yard. First level all hard flooring with designer upgraded tiles. All bedrooms upstairs, master suite with general size walk-in closet. Easy care upgraded carpet for all bedrooms. Whole house fan system for energy saving cooling. Two car attached garage. Award winning Community Baker Ranch offers resort style amenities includes The Grove club house equipped with a recreation center, gourmet kitchen, BBQ area and a pool, along with several parks, kids play structures, tennis court, sand volleyball court, basketball court, several pools and spas, a dog park and miles long trail. Short stroll to shopping and recreations nearby. Attend California distinguished schools. Window blinds will be installed before moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Jasmine have any available units?
9 Jasmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 9 Jasmine have?
Some of 9 Jasmine's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Jasmine currently offering any rent specials?
9 Jasmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Jasmine pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Jasmine is pet friendly.
Does 9 Jasmine offer parking?
Yes, 9 Jasmine offers parking.
Does 9 Jasmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Jasmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Jasmine have a pool?
Yes, 9 Jasmine has a pool.
Does 9 Jasmine have accessible units?
No, 9 Jasmine does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Jasmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Jasmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Jasmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Jasmine does not have units with air conditioning.
