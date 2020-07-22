Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

RAND NEW 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms bright and light beautiful condo at Baker Ranch! Conner lot with larger private court yard. First level all hard flooring with designer upgraded tiles. All bedrooms upstairs, master suite with general size walk-in closet. Easy care upgraded carpet for all bedrooms. Whole house fan system for energy saving cooling. Two car attached garage. Award winning Community Baker Ranch offers resort style amenities includes The Grove club house equipped with a recreation center, gourmet kitchen, BBQ area and a pool, along with several parks, kids play structures, tennis court, sand volleyball court, basketball court, several pools and spas, a dog park and miles long trail. Short stroll to shopping and recreations nearby. Attend California distinguished schools. Window blinds will be installed before moving in.