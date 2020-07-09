7 Enfilade Avenue

Amenities

This upgraded 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath detached home is located in Foothill Ranch. Upgraded throughout, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming. Property features include granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, engineered wood flooring, plantation shutters, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and spacious rooms. It also comes with a direct access 2-car garage. This community also includes beautiful parks, access to Berrego Trail, multiple community amenities such as pools and sports courts. The home is also in close proximity to the Foothill Ranch Library, Elementary, and Community Park, as well as The Towne Center shopping center and Lake Forest Sports. Pets welcome for an additional fee and deposit. HOA and gardener included. Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585