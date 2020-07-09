All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 7 Enfilade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
7 Enfilade Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

7 Enfilade Avenue

7 Enfilade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7 Enfilade Avenue, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This upgraded 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath detached home is located in Foothill Ranch. Upgraded throughout, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming. Property features include granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, engineered wood flooring, plantation shutters, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and spacious rooms. It also comes with a direct access 2-car garage. This community also includes beautiful parks, access to Berrego Trail, multiple community amenities such as pools and sports courts. The home is also in close proximity to the Foothill Ranch Library, Elementary, and Community Park, as well as The Towne Center shopping center and Lake Forest Sports. Pets welcome for an additional fee and deposit. HOA and gardener included. Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Enfilade Avenue have any available units?
7 Enfilade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 7 Enfilade Avenue have?
Some of 7 Enfilade Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Enfilade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 Enfilade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Enfilade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Enfilade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7 Enfilade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7 Enfilade Avenue offers parking.
Does 7 Enfilade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Enfilade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Enfilade Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7 Enfilade Avenue has a pool.
Does 7 Enfilade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 Enfilade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Enfilade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Enfilade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Enfilade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Enfilade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College