68 ACADIA COURT

Amenities

dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill new construction

Brand new single family house in Arlington at Parkside.Excellent schools, convenient shopping and close proximity to major transportation hubs in Orange County make Arlington an excellent place to call home. secured gated community, Gourmet kitchen features magnificent central island, brand new Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas cooktop, hood, double wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. The "Cove" resort-style clubhouse features Pool and Spas, Cabanas, BBQ, Private Meeting Rooms and Lawn Event Area. Perfectly located near Lake Forest's acclaimed Sports Park and a quick drive to upscale shopping, dining and entertainment!



Move In Condition! landscape has been done!