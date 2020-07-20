All apartments in Lake Forest
Location

68 Acadia Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Brand new single family house in Arlington at Parkside.Excellent schools, convenient shopping and close proximity to major transportation hubs in Orange County make Arlington an excellent place to call home. secured gated community, Gourmet kitchen features magnificent central island, brand new Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas cooktop, hood, double wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. The "Cove" resort-style clubhouse features Pool and Spas, Cabanas, BBQ, Private Meeting Rooms and Lawn Event Area. Perfectly located near Lake Forest's acclaimed Sports Park and a quick drive to upscale shopping, dining and entertainment! 

Move In Condition! landscape has been done!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 ACADIA COURT have any available units?
68 ACADIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 68 ACADIA COURT have?
Some of 68 ACADIA COURT's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 ACADIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
68 ACADIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 ACADIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 68 ACADIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 68 ACADIA COURT offer parking?
No, 68 ACADIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 68 ACADIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 ACADIA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 ACADIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 68 ACADIA COURT has a pool.
Does 68 ACADIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 68 ACADIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 68 ACADIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 ACADIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 ACADIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 ACADIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
