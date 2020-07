Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning Views !!!! This beautiful open concept home has 3 bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be a 4th bedroom and two car garage. You can be the head chef in your gourmet kitchen while entertaining and enjoying upgraded flooring and plantation shutters. The second story you will find a computer niche and your laundry room. The master suite surprises you with those amazing views. It provides you two sinks, a soak in tub and shower with walk in closet. Two other over-sized rooms are on the same level with full bath. On the third story you will find a big bonus room or your 4th bedroom. Lets not forget your private backyard which is great for entertaining and enjoying those amazing sunsets. This home also comes with a water softener system and is in a gated community of Encanto. Home is located in the school district of Saddleback Valley and located near the toll road 405,5 freeways,Irvine Spectrum and Foot Hill Ranch Town Center. Welcome Home!!!!