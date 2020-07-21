5 Massier Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Stunning home situated on a private, corner lot. Beautifully remodeled throughout. The gourmet kitchen offers a center island with wine storage, apron sink, work station and stainless steel appliances. Rich wood flooring, custom baseboards and plantation shutters. Large master bedroom with remodeled master bath with oversized tub and dual vessel sinks. Spacious secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. This spacious, open floorplan features volume ceilings with walls of windows making this home bright and airy. Wrap around yard with built-in bbq, fire pit and grass area. Short stroll to Foothill Ranch Elementary and community pool, clubhouse, parks, tennis, library and biking and hiking trails throughout Whiting Ranch. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and Irvine Spectrum Center.