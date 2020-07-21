All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
5 Massier Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

5 Massier Lane

5 Massier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5 Massier Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Stunning home situated on a private, corner lot. Beautifully remodeled throughout. The gourmet kitchen offers a center island with wine storage, apron sink, work station and stainless steel appliances. Rich wood flooring, custom baseboards and plantation shutters. Large master bedroom with remodeled master bath with oversized tub and dual vessel sinks. Spacious secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. This spacious, open floorplan features volume ceilings with walls of windows making this home bright and airy. Wrap around yard with built-in bbq, fire pit and grass area. Short stroll to Foothill Ranch Elementary and community pool, clubhouse, parks, tennis, library and biking and hiking trails throughout Whiting Ranch. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and Irvine Spectrum Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Massier Lane have any available units?
5 Massier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 5 Massier Lane have?
Some of 5 Massier Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Massier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Massier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Massier Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Massier Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 5 Massier Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Massier Lane offers parking.
Does 5 Massier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Massier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Massier Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5 Massier Lane has a pool.
Does 5 Massier Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Massier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Massier Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Massier Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Massier Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Massier Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
