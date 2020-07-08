403 Echo Blue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Text 714-831-1800 for next showings. Brand new 3-story townhome ready for move-in now. Map not yet on Google Maps, see photo for map directions, text for driving directions. The gourmet kitchen is complete with a large island and designer finishes. The open plan design is light and bright. Relax with fresh breezes on your private second floor deck. The third floor master suite features an expansive walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate enclosed shower. The washer/dryer are conveniently upstairs to make laundry day a bit easier. Parking is a breeze in the spacious 2-car garage.