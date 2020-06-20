4 Balustrade Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautifully upgraded, clean and ready for move-in! Prime location with large, private backyard and city lights and mountain views! ***3 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms + main floor office with built-ins. New wood flooring throughout, freshly painted interior and exterior. Vaulted ceilings, formal living/dining room, separate family room with fireplace and custom built-ins. Wired for surround sound and alarm system. Kitchen has corian counters and spacious breakfast nook. Slider leads out large yard with awesome views. 2 car attached garage with built-in storage and epoxy flooring. Conveniently located around the corner from Foothill Ranch park with tot lots, tennis courts, sport courts and picnic areas and just a short distance to Foothill Ranch elementary, library , community pool, hiking/biking trails, shopping and dining.