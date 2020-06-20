All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

4 Balustrade Place

4 Balustrade Place · (949) 933-0702
Location

4 Balustrade Place, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded, clean and ready for move-in! Prime location with large, private backyard and city lights and mountain views! ***3 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms + main floor office with built-ins. New wood flooring throughout, freshly painted interior and exterior. Vaulted ceilings, formal living/dining room, separate family room with fireplace and custom built-ins. Wired for surround sound and alarm system. Kitchen has corian counters and spacious breakfast nook. Slider leads out large yard with awesome views. 2 car attached garage with built-in storage and epoxy flooring. Conveniently located around the corner from Foothill Ranch park with tot lots, tennis courts, sport courts and picnic areas and just a short distance to Foothill Ranch elementary, library , community pool, hiking/biking trails, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Balustrade Place have any available units?
4 Balustrade Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Balustrade Place have?
Some of 4 Balustrade Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Balustrade Place currently offering any rent specials?
4 Balustrade Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Balustrade Place pet-friendly?
No, 4 Balustrade Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 4 Balustrade Place offer parking?
Yes, 4 Balustrade Place does offer parking.
Does 4 Balustrade Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Balustrade Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Balustrade Place have a pool?
Yes, 4 Balustrade Place has a pool.
Does 4 Balustrade Place have accessible units?
No, 4 Balustrade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Balustrade Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Balustrade Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Balustrade Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Balustrade Place does not have units with air conditioning.
