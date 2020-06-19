All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

385 Pinnacle Drive

385 Pinnacle Drive · No Longer Available




Location

385 Pinnacle Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Amazing opportunity to live in the highly regarded community of Baker Ranch that features resort-like amenities! This gated neighborhood of Parkside is the exclusive, luxury enclave, that feels as if it’s away from it all. This premium lot has one close neighbor offering complete privacy with no homes behind it. You will find it to be classically designed with an emphasis on the newest contemporary features such as, the gorgeous cathedral ceilings and the OPEN FLOORPLAN accentuating the home’s natural light throughout. Offering a graceful transition between indoor and outdoor living the stacking lanai doors make the best of year-round Orange County living. The exquisite, gourmet kitchen offers professional stainless-steel appliances, sparkling quartz countertops and elegant cabinetry. Reflecting the space needed for today’s lifestyle, this home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The spa-like master bedroom suite has an envious view of Santiago Peak and the Saddleback mountains. It is accentuated with a HUGE walk-in closet. Additionally, there is an upstairs junior-suite and a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom that propose highly sought-after flexibility in vibrant living options. The amenities include pool, cabanas, BBQ, and private clubhouse. NO MELLO-ROOS and low HOA Dues. Conveniently near the Lake Forest Sports Park and close to shopping and dining. This is ready for the most discriminating buyer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Pinnacle Drive have any available units?
385 Pinnacle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 385 Pinnacle Drive have?
Some of 385 Pinnacle Drive's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Pinnacle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
385 Pinnacle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Pinnacle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 385 Pinnacle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 385 Pinnacle Drive offer parking?
No, 385 Pinnacle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 385 Pinnacle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Pinnacle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Pinnacle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 385 Pinnacle Drive has a pool.
Does 385 Pinnacle Drive have accessible units?
No, 385 Pinnacle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Pinnacle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Pinnacle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 385 Pinnacle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 Pinnacle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
