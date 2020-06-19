385 Pinnacle Drive

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to live in the highly regarded community of Baker Ranch that features resort-like amenities! This gated neighborhood of Parkside is the exclusive, luxury enclave, that feels as if it’s away from it all. This premium lot has one close neighbor offering complete privacy with no homes behind it. You will find it to be classically designed with an emphasis on the newest contemporary features such as, the gorgeous cathedral ceilings and the OPEN FLOORPLAN accentuating the home’s natural light throughout. Offering a graceful transition between indoor and outdoor living the stacking lanai doors make the best of year-round Orange County living. The exquisite, gourmet kitchen offers professional stainless-steel appliances, sparkling quartz countertops and elegant cabinetry. Reflecting the space needed for today’s lifestyle, this home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The spa-like master bedroom suite has an envious view of Santiago Peak and the Saddleback mountains. It is accentuated with a HUGE walk-in closet. Additionally, there is an upstairs junior-suite and a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom that propose highly sought-after flexibility in vibrant living options. The amenities include pool, cabanas, BBQ, and private clubhouse. NO MELLO-ROOS and low HOA Dues. Conveniently near the Lake Forest Sports Park and close to shopping and dining. This is ready for the most discriminating buyer!