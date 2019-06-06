33 Manzanillo

Amenities

Gorgeous single family house in Baker Ranch, Lake Forest for lease. 2 story house has an amazing view in the backyard. There is a huge island in the center of the kitchen. Stainless appliances in the kitchen including microwave, upper and lower oven and dish washer. Private room at the first floor with a full bathroom. Beautiful chandelier at the ceiling on the 2nd floor. There are 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. 1 bedroom has a private bath and the other 2 bedrooms share the bathroom. Master bedroom has separate shower and tub. Laundry area is on the 2nd floor. Deck on the 2nd floor has amazing views. Big backyard on the 1st floor is good for outdoor activities. 2 car garage is attached. Baker Ranch communities have amenities including over 40 acres of parks, 1.4 mile walking loop and 2 art recreation centers, pools, spas, BBQs, children's play areas and sports courts. Easy access to freeway 5, 405, 133 & 241. Close to shopping centers and schools. Don't miss out this opportunity.