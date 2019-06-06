All apartments in Lake Forest
33 Manzanillo

Location

33 Manzanillo, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous single family house in Baker Ranch, Lake Forest for lease. 2 story house has an amazing view in the backyard. There is a huge island in the center of the kitchen. Stainless appliances in the kitchen including microwave, upper and lower oven and dish washer. Private room at the first floor with a full bathroom. Beautiful chandelier at the ceiling on the 2nd floor. There are 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. 1 bedroom has a private bath and the other 2 bedrooms share the bathroom. Master bedroom has separate shower and tub. Laundry area is on the 2nd floor. Deck on the 2nd floor has amazing views. Big backyard on the 1st floor is good for outdoor activities. 2 car garage is attached. Baker Ranch communities have amenities including over 40 acres of parks, 1.4 mile walking loop and 2 art recreation centers, pools, spas, BBQs, children's play areas and sports courts. Easy access to freeway 5, 405, 133 & 241. Close to shopping centers and schools. Don't miss out this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Manzanillo have any available units?
33 Manzanillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 33 Manzanillo have?
Some of 33 Manzanillo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Manzanillo currently offering any rent specials?
33 Manzanillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Manzanillo pet-friendly?
No, 33 Manzanillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 33 Manzanillo offer parking?
Yes, 33 Manzanillo does offer parking.
Does 33 Manzanillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Manzanillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Manzanillo have a pool?
Yes, 33 Manzanillo has a pool.
Does 33 Manzanillo have accessible units?
No, 33 Manzanillo does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Manzanillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Manzanillo has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Manzanillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Manzanillo does not have units with air conditioning.
