315 Pinnacle Drive

Amenities
Don't miss out to live in this Gated Community of Parkside in Lake Forest. This open floor plan property features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and an upgraded conservatory providing more space for entertaining. An impressive foyer showcasing curved staircase that climbs up a soaring 20 ft entry. Gourmet kitchen with desirable center island and stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas cook-top, hood, double wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Convenient first floor bedroom with full bath and cozy second floor loft. Impressive 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, 9-foot second floor ceilings and 8-foot interior doors.