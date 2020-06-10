All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 315 Pinnacle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
315 Pinnacle Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

315 Pinnacle Drive

315 Pinnacle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 Pinnacle Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out to live in this Gated Community of Parkside in Lake Forest. This open floor plan property features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and an upgraded conservatory providing more space for entertaining. An impressive foyer showcasing curved staircase that climbs up a soaring 20 ft entry. Gourmet kitchen with desirable center island and stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas cook-top, hood, double wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Convenient first floor bedroom with full bath and cozy second floor loft. Impressive 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, 9-foot second floor ceilings and 8-foot interior doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Pinnacle Drive have any available units?
315 Pinnacle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 315 Pinnacle Drive have?
Some of 315 Pinnacle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Pinnacle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Pinnacle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Pinnacle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 315 Pinnacle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 315 Pinnacle Drive offer parking?
No, 315 Pinnacle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 315 Pinnacle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Pinnacle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Pinnacle Drive have a pool?
No, 315 Pinnacle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 Pinnacle Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Pinnacle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Pinnacle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Pinnacle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Pinnacle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Pinnacle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College