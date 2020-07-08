All apartments in Lake Forest
28552 Camelback Road
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

28552 Camelback Road

28552 Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

28552 Camelback Road, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the prestigious hilltop community of Portola Hills. This beautiful 4-bedroom 3 full bathroom home located on a Cul-d-sac is move in ready. From the moment you arrive you will notice the pride in ownership. With one-bedroom downstairs that is currently being used as an office and full bathroom that flows into the family room and open kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island, double oven, granite counter tops, wine cooler and oversized Thermador refrigerator along with walk in pantry. The living room and dining area feature vaulted ceilings, wood shutters and lots of natural light. The upstairs large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom also features wood shutters, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The two additional upstairs bedrooms are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom. Upstairs also features a bonus room perfect for the kids or your quite space. The laundry room with sink is off the large 3 car garage with lots of cabinet space. The private back yard with patio area which is great for entertaining also has grass for the kids to play. Located close to the HOA featuring a large pool and jacuzzi area, kids pool, clubhouse, tennis and kids play area, as well as Concourse park with hiking and biking trails. Award winning Portola Hills Elementary is walking distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28552 Camelback Road have any available units?
28552 Camelback Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28552 Camelback Road have?
Some of 28552 Camelback Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28552 Camelback Road currently offering any rent specials?
28552 Camelback Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28552 Camelback Road pet-friendly?
No, 28552 Camelback Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28552 Camelback Road offer parking?
Yes, 28552 Camelback Road offers parking.
Does 28552 Camelback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28552 Camelback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28552 Camelback Road have a pool?
Yes, 28552 Camelback Road has a pool.
Does 28552 Camelback Road have accessible units?
No, 28552 Camelback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28552 Camelback Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28552 Camelback Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 28552 Camelback Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28552 Camelback Road does not have units with air conditioning.

