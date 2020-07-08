28552 Camelback Road

Amenities

Welcome to the prestigious hilltop community of Portola Hills. This beautiful 4-bedroom 3 full bathroom home located on a Cul-d-sac is move in ready. From the moment you arrive you will notice the pride in ownership. With one-bedroom downstairs that is currently being used as an office and full bathroom that flows into the family room and open kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island, double oven, granite counter tops, wine cooler and oversized Thermador refrigerator along with walk in pantry. The living room and dining area feature vaulted ceilings, wood shutters and lots of natural light. The upstairs large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom also features wood shutters, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The two additional upstairs bedrooms are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom. Upstairs also features a bonus room perfect for the kids or your quite space. The laundry room with sink is off the large 3 car garage with lots of cabinet space. The private back yard with patio area which is great for entertaining also has grass for the kids to play. Located close to the HOA featuring a large pool and jacuzzi area, kids pool, clubhouse, tennis and kids play area, as well as Concourse park with hiking and biking trails. Award winning Portola Hills Elementary is walking distance away.