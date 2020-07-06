All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

28496 Porsena Way

28496 Porsena Way
Location

28496 Porsena Way, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this darling carriage end unit condo..This home has a wonderful open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an inside laundry. The living room has a fireplace and balcony and is open to the kitchen with lots of natural light. It has a 2 car attached garage and lots of storage space too. Located in the highly desirable area of the Bella Palermo community of Portola Hills. Close to hiking, biking and running trails, Award winning schools, Concourse and Whiting Ranch Park and shopping..Its the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28496 Porsena Way have any available units?
28496 Porsena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 28496 Porsena Way currently offering any rent specials?
28496 Porsena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28496 Porsena Way pet-friendly?
No, 28496 Porsena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28496 Porsena Way offer parking?
Yes, 28496 Porsena Way offers parking.
Does 28496 Porsena Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28496 Porsena Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28496 Porsena Way have a pool?
No, 28496 Porsena Way does not have a pool.
Does 28496 Porsena Way have accessible units?
No, 28496 Porsena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28496 Porsena Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 28496 Porsena Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28496 Porsena Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 28496 Porsena Way does not have units with air conditioning.

