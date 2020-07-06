28496 Porsena Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this darling carriage end unit condo..This home has a wonderful open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an inside laundry. The living room has a fireplace and balcony and is open to the kitchen with lots of natural light. It has a 2 car attached garage and lots of storage space too. Located in the highly desirable area of the Bella Palermo community of Portola Hills. Close to hiking, biking and running trails, Award winning schools, Concourse and Whiting Ranch Park and shopping..Its the perfect place to call home.