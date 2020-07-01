All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

28474 Porsena Way

28474 Porsena Way · No Longer Available
Location

28474 Porsena Way, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely one-level corner unit is becoming available on around April 11th (according to the current tenant who recently bought her own property). With DIRECT access to a TWO-CAR GARAGE, it has an open floor plan that showcases the brightness of the living room and dining room, the open floor concept makes the place easy to entertain from indoor to outdoor living space. The large outdoor patio features a built-in grill and mountain views, with the newer earth tone travertine tile floor. Inside the unit newer fridge, washer and dryer are included. Plenty of storage space throughout. The kitchen features quartz countertop, newer sink, and faucet, stainless steel appliances. Neutral color paint throughout, and newer glass shower doors. Newer double pane windows and sliding doors. Walking distance to the highly regarded Portola Hills Elementary School, very close to Foothill Ranch Town Center, Malls, shops, and restaurants. Easy commute to all the South County cities. Tenants will get to use the community park and the pool. This tranquil hilltop community Bella Palermo is an ideal location that’s close to the outstanding hiking and biking trails of Whiting Ranch and Red Rock Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28474 Porsena Way have any available units?
28474 Porsena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28474 Porsena Way have?
Some of 28474 Porsena Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28474 Porsena Way currently offering any rent specials?
28474 Porsena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28474 Porsena Way pet-friendly?
No, 28474 Porsena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28474 Porsena Way offer parking?
Yes, 28474 Porsena Way offers parking.
Does 28474 Porsena Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28474 Porsena Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28474 Porsena Way have a pool?
Yes, 28474 Porsena Way has a pool.
Does 28474 Porsena Way have accessible units?
No, 28474 Porsena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28474 Porsena Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 28474 Porsena Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28474 Porsena Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 28474 Porsena Way does not have units with air conditioning.

