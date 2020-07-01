28474 Porsena Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This lovely one-level corner unit is becoming available on around April 11th (according to the current tenant who recently bought her own property). With DIRECT access to a TWO-CAR GARAGE, it has an open floor plan that showcases the brightness of the living room and dining room, the open floor concept makes the place easy to entertain from indoor to outdoor living space. The large outdoor patio features a built-in grill and mountain views, with the newer earth tone travertine tile floor. Inside the unit newer fridge, washer and dryer are included. Plenty of storage space throughout. The kitchen features quartz countertop, newer sink, and faucet, stainless steel appliances. Neutral color paint throughout, and newer glass shower doors. Newer double pane windows and sliding doors. Walking distance to the highly regarded Portola Hills Elementary School, very close to Foothill Ranch Town Center, Malls, shops, and restaurants. Easy commute to all the South County cities. Tenants will get to use the community park and the pool. This tranquil hilltop community Bella Palermo is an ideal location that’s close to the outstanding hiking and biking trails of Whiting Ranch and Red Rock Canyon.