1-year new 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom condo in the resort-like Baker Ranch community. Highly upgraded by the builder. Beautiful tile floor throughout the first floor. Corner location with large-size private yard facing community greenbelt. Wood shutter upstairs and curtain downstairs for window covering. Separate dining room and spacious living room. Separate laundry room with cabinets and sink. Walking distance to the community swimming pool, club house and central park. 5 minutes drive to Irvine Spectrum, 15 minutes drive to Laguna Beach, UC Irvine, John Way airport and South Coast Plaza. Small pets OK! Refrigerator, washer and dryer can be provided for additional rent.