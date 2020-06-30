All apartments in Lake Forest
268 Finch

Location

268 Finch, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
1-year new 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom condo in the resort-like Baker Ranch community. Highly upgraded by the builder. Beautiful tile floor throughout the first floor. Corner location with large-size private yard facing community greenbelt. Wood shutter upstairs and curtain downstairs for window covering. Separate dining room and spacious living room. Separate laundry room with cabinets and sink. Walking distance to the community swimming pool, club house and central park. 5 minutes drive to Irvine Spectrum, 15 minutes drive to Laguna Beach, UC Irvine, John Way airport and South Coast Plaza. Small pets OK! Refrigerator, washer and dryer can be provided for additional rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Finch have any available units?
268 Finch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 268 Finch have?
Some of 268 Finch's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Finch currently offering any rent specials?
268 Finch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Finch pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Finch is pet friendly.
Does 268 Finch offer parking?
No, 268 Finch does not offer parking.
Does 268 Finch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Finch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Finch have a pool?
Yes, 268 Finch has a pool.
Does 268 Finch have accessible units?
No, 268 Finch does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Finch have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Finch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Finch have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Finch does not have units with air conditioning.

