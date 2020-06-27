26161 Roscommon Court

Amenities

Upgraded Detached 3 Bedroom Home In Great Family Neighborhood, the city of Lake Forest. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious living room with high vaulted ceiling includes a cozy fireplace, formal dining room, Granite countertop & tile in kitchen. All bedrooms are in upstairs. Master bedroom w/two sinks and Shower plus Walk-in Closet. Two bedrooms upgraded Recess Lights w/Jack-Jill bathroom. 2 Car Garage W/ Direct Access. Very large & private backyard with lots of fruit trees. Only minutes from Irvine Spectrum, schools, shops, parks. MUST SEE!