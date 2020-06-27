All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM

26161 Roscommon Court

26161 Roscommon Court · No Longer Available
Location

26161 Roscommon Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded Detached 3 Bedroom Home In Great Family Neighborhood, the city of Lake Forest. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious living room with high vaulted ceiling includes a cozy fireplace, formal dining room, Granite countertop & tile in kitchen. All bedrooms are in upstairs. Master bedroom w/two sinks and Shower plus Walk-in Closet. Two bedrooms upgraded Recess Lights w/Jack-Jill bathroom. 2 Car Garage W/ Direct Access. Very large & private backyard with lots of fruit trees. Only minutes from Irvine Spectrum, schools, shops, parks. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26161 Roscommon Court have any available units?
26161 Roscommon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26161 Roscommon Court have?
Some of 26161 Roscommon Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26161 Roscommon Court currently offering any rent specials?
26161 Roscommon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26161 Roscommon Court pet-friendly?
No, 26161 Roscommon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26161 Roscommon Court offer parking?
Yes, 26161 Roscommon Court offers parking.
Does 26161 Roscommon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26161 Roscommon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26161 Roscommon Court have a pool?
No, 26161 Roscommon Court does not have a pool.
Does 26161 Roscommon Court have accessible units?
No, 26161 Roscommon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26161 Roscommon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26161 Roscommon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 26161 Roscommon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26161 Roscommon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
