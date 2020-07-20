26075 Ramjit Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Home on Large Corner Lot. Downstairs with Hardwood Floors, Custom Curtains and Shutters. As you enter this Spacious Home the Living Room is on your right Upgraded Carpet and Built-Ins. Take One Step Up to the adjoining Dinning Room. Dual Pane Windows throughout. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters, Island, and Plenty of Storage. From the Kitchen you have a Picturesque View of the Backyard. Family Room with Fireplace and Patio Slider access to Covered patio. One Upgraded 1/2 Bath Downstairs and Inside Laundry Room. All Bedrooms Upstairs. Huge Master Suite with Fireplace, Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Large Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Ceiling Fans in two of the Secondary Bedrooms. Garage has plenty of Storage Cabinets. Home has Solar Power. Low Electric Bill. Gardener included. Pet's OK