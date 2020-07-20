All apartments in Lake Forest
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
26075 Ramjit Court
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

26075 Ramjit Court

26075 Ramjit Court · No Longer Available
Location

26075 Ramjit Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Woodside-El Toro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Home on Large Corner Lot. Downstairs with Hardwood Floors, Custom Curtains and Shutters. As you enter this Spacious Home the Living Room is on your right Upgraded Carpet and Built-Ins. Take One Step Up to the adjoining Dinning Room. Dual Pane Windows throughout. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters, Island, and Plenty of Storage. From the Kitchen you have a Picturesque View of the Backyard. Family Room with Fireplace and Patio Slider access to Covered patio. One Upgraded 1/2 Bath Downstairs and Inside Laundry Room. All Bedrooms Upstairs. Huge Master Suite with Fireplace, Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Large Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Ceiling Fans in two of the Secondary Bedrooms. Garage has plenty of Storage Cabinets. Home has Solar Power. Low Electric Bill. Gardener included. Pet's OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26075 Ramjit Court have any available units?
26075 Ramjit Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26075 Ramjit Court have?
Some of 26075 Ramjit Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26075 Ramjit Court currently offering any rent specials?
26075 Ramjit Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26075 Ramjit Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 26075 Ramjit Court is pet friendly.
Does 26075 Ramjit Court offer parking?
Yes, 26075 Ramjit Court offers parking.
Does 26075 Ramjit Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26075 Ramjit Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26075 Ramjit Court have a pool?
No, 26075 Ramjit Court does not have a pool.
Does 26075 Ramjit Court have accessible units?
No, 26075 Ramjit Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26075 Ramjit Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26075 Ramjit Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 26075 Ramjit Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26075 Ramjit Court does not have units with air conditioning.
