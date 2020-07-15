25717 Sycamore Pointe

Amenities

Charming one bedroom, one full bath upstairs condo in the highly desirable community of White Oak! Brand new white quartz countertops, wood laminate flooring, five-burner gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, remodeled bath - and washer and dryer! A/C included! Spacious living room and dining area open to the kitchen. Bedroom has plenty of closet space (with in-closet lighting). Expansive front patio. Perfect corner location and plenty of parking right out front. One covered carport as well. The White Oak community is tranquil with a beautiful pool and spa nearby. The home is situated within walking distance to Sycamore Plaza, containing shops such as Stater Brothers, Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle Mexican Grill and more! Toll Roads and major freeways within short driving distance. Major shopping centers The Arbor and The Orchard just down the road. Come visit and make White Oak your home!