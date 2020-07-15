All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

25717 Sycamore Pointe

25717 Sycamore Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

25717 Sycamore Pointe, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming one bedroom, one full bath upstairs condo in the highly desirable community of White Oak! Brand new white quartz countertops, wood laminate flooring, five-burner gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, remodeled bath - and washer and dryer! A/C included! Spacious living room and dining area open to the kitchen. Bedroom has plenty of closet space (with in-closet lighting). Expansive front patio. Perfect corner location and plenty of parking right out front. One covered carport as well. The White Oak community is tranquil with a beautiful pool and spa nearby. The home is situated within walking distance to Sycamore Plaza, containing shops such as Stater Brothers, Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle Mexican Grill and more! Toll Roads and major freeways within short driving distance. Major shopping centers The Arbor and The Orchard just down the road. Come visit and make White Oak your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25717 Sycamore Pointe have any available units?
25717 Sycamore Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25717 Sycamore Pointe have?
Some of 25717 Sycamore Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25717 Sycamore Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
25717 Sycamore Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25717 Sycamore Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 25717 Sycamore Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25717 Sycamore Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 25717 Sycamore Pointe offers parking.
Does 25717 Sycamore Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25717 Sycamore Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25717 Sycamore Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 25717 Sycamore Pointe has a pool.
Does 25717 Sycamore Pointe have accessible units?
No, 25717 Sycamore Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 25717 Sycamore Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25717 Sycamore Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 25717 Sycamore Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25717 Sycamore Pointe has units with air conditioning.
