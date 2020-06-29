25213 Oak Canyon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Upstairs end unit in Lake Forest with attached garage. This beautiful property is located in the desirable community of Tierra Vista and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living/dining, with brand new laminate flooring. The open kitchen features granite counters, newer sink, plumbing fixtures, and breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet, linen cabinet for added storage and door to the balcony. Upgraded master bath features with tile flooring, sliding glass doors, designer cabinets, sink, plumbing and lighting fixtures. The secondary bedroom is generously sized and features a large designer closet with organizers, access to the balcony and is adjacent to the full hall bathroom. Additional features include an upstairs laundry room with storage cabinets a newer water heater and a one car attached garage with direct access. HOA pool/spa are just a few steps away. Situated next to Tamarisk Park and just a few miles from the Irvine Spectrum, shopping centers, beaches, Fwys & schools.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/25213-oak-canyon-ln-lake-forest-ca-92630-usa-unit-4/811688f7-9b37-4b5b-9b99-96e8f33cf288



(RLNE5616221)