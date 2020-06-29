All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

25213 Oak Canyon Lane

25213 Oak Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25213 Oak Canyon Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upstairs end unit in Lake Forest with attached garage. This beautiful property is located in the desirable community of Tierra Vista and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living/dining, with brand new laminate flooring. The open kitchen features granite counters, newer sink, plumbing fixtures, and breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet, linen cabinet for added storage and door to the balcony. Upgraded master bath features with tile flooring, sliding glass doors, designer cabinets, sink, plumbing and lighting fixtures. The secondary bedroom is generously sized and features a large designer closet with organizers, access to the balcony and is adjacent to the full hall bathroom. Additional features include an upstairs laundry room with storage cabinets a newer water heater and a one car attached garage with direct access. HOA pool/spa are just a few steps away. Situated next to Tamarisk Park and just a few miles from the Irvine Spectrum, shopping centers, beaches, Fwys & schools.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/25213-oak-canyon-ln-lake-forest-ca-92630-usa-unit-4/811688f7-9b37-4b5b-9b99-96e8f33cf288

(RLNE5616221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane have any available units?
25213 Oak Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane have?
Some of 25213 Oak Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25213 Oak Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25213 Oak Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25213 Oak Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25213 Oak Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25213 Oak Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25213 Oak Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25213 Oak Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 25213 Oak Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25213 Oak Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25213 Oak Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25213 Oak Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

