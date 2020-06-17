All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 25 Calliope.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
25 Calliope
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

25 Calliope

25 Calliope · (626) 592-8589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 Calliope, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
This luxury City View single house house home locate in central location of Baker Ranch Community, 5 bedrooms with one guest room at downstairs, each bedroom has their own private bathroom , total 5 2/1 bathrooms and also powder room for guests, huge comfort Loft, Luxury California Living Space perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining, outdoor courtyard with water fall wall, and beautiful landscaping and hosting social gatherings. Beautiful master bedroom features a coffered ceiling standard and a gorgeous master bath that offers dual vanities, a private elegant master closet, a luxurious shower, and a large walk-in closet, with gorgeous big master full city view balcony. Walk to Community Central Park, easy access to 241 and 5 Hwy. 5 minutes drive to Shopping Plaza, movie theater and Dine in restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Calliope have any available units?
25 Calliope has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Calliope have?
Some of 25 Calliope's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Calliope currently offering any rent specials?
25 Calliope isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Calliope pet-friendly?
No, 25 Calliope is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25 Calliope offer parking?
No, 25 Calliope does not offer parking.
Does 25 Calliope have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Calliope does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Calliope have a pool?
No, 25 Calliope does not have a pool.
Does 25 Calliope have accessible units?
No, 25 Calliope does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Calliope have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Calliope does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Calliope have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Calliope does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Calliope?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity