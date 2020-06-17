25 Calliope

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets media room courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard media room

This luxury City View single house house home locate in central location of Baker Ranch Community, 5 bedrooms with one guest room at downstairs, each bedroom has their own private bathroom , total 5 2/1 bathrooms and also powder room for guests, huge comfort Loft, Luxury California Living Space perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining, outdoor courtyard with water fall wall, and beautiful landscaping and hosting social gatherings. Beautiful master bedroom features a coffered ceiling standard and a gorgeous master bath that offers dual vanities, a private elegant master closet, a luxurious shower, and a large walk-in closet, with gorgeous big master full city view balcony. Walk to Community Central Park, easy access to 241 and 5 Hwy. 5 minutes drive to Shopping Plaza, movie theater and Dine in restaurants.