24981 Wandering Lane

Amenities
Month to Month Private Room Rental located in the Beautiful Residential area of Whispering Trees in Lake Forest- 1 Private Room with Bathroom for one person occupancy only. You may share the kitchen, and the washer / dryer available for use located in Garage.
CENTRAL AC, HEATING, ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT. Room has a good size closet, Berber Carpet & Ceiling Fan, room painted in neutral tones. There is parking available on driveway as well as on residential street. Home has a cozy feel located in a charming neighborhood. Located close to freeways, shopping, and walking trails. Friendly dog on property . Please no pets & NO smokers.