Lake Forest, CA
24981 Wandering Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:33 AM

24981 Wandering Lane

24981 Wandering Lane · (949) 892-8346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24981 Wandering Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Month to Month Private Room Rental located in the Beautiful Residential area of Whispering Trees in Lake Forest- 1 Private Room with Bathroom for one person occupancy only. You may share the kitchen, and the washer / dryer available for use located in Garage.
CENTRAL AC, HEATING, ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT. Room has a good size closet, Berber Carpet & Ceiling Fan, room painted in neutral tones. There is parking available on driveway as well as on residential street. Home has a cozy feel located in a charming neighborhood. Located close to freeways, shopping, and walking trails. Friendly dog on property . Please no pets & NO smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24981 Wandering Lane have any available units?
24981 Wandering Lane has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24981 Wandering Lane have?
Some of 24981 Wandering Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24981 Wandering Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24981 Wandering Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24981 Wandering Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 24981 Wandering Lane is pet friendly.
Does 24981 Wandering Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24981 Wandering Lane offers parking.
Does 24981 Wandering Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24981 Wandering Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24981 Wandering Lane have a pool?
No, 24981 Wandering Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24981 Wandering Lane have accessible units?
No, 24981 Wandering Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24981 Wandering Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24981 Wandering Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24981 Wandering Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24981 Wandering Lane has units with air conditioning.
