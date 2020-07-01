24981 Wandering Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Month to Month Private Room Rental located in the Beautiful Residential area of Whispering Trees in Lake Forest- 1 Private Room with Bathroom for one person occupancy only. You may share the kitchen, and the washer / dryer available for use located in Garage.

CENTRAL AC, HEATING, ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT. Room has a good size closet, Berber Carpet & Ceiling Fan, room painted in neutral tones. There is parking available on driveway as well as on residential street. Home has a cozy feel located in a charming neighborhood. Located close to freeways, shopping, and walking trails. Friendly dog on property . Please no pets & NO smokers.