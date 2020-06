Amenities

ROOMMATE OPPORTUNITY ONLY - THIS IS NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE. This is to share a home with the owner. Private bedroom available for single individual, and a bathroom. Comfortable single family residence with common area use for roommates: living room with dining room area, kitchen, family room and beautiful, private backyard. Roommates split monthly utilities in half. Home has central air conditioning; it is in a wonderful neighborhood and in great condition.