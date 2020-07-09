24 Altavista

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 BR/ 3 BA Picturesque Hillside Home in Foothill Ranch - Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is situated high above other homes, the home offers not only an extremely private location, but MAGNIFICENT views of Orange County. Upon entering, you are immediately drawn to the majestic backyard and incredible views. Bright natural light, cathedral ceilings, freshly painted interior, newer (two years old) carpet - this home has been meticulously maintained. It features a MAIN FLOOR bedroom and full bath, perfect for an office, company, or mother-in-law quarters. The master suite is located at the rear of the home, to take advantage of the privacy and serene PANORAMIC views. Featuring vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, roman tub and dual vanities. The pool-size yard offers ultimate privacy, perfect for entertaining.



One Year Lease

$3,700 Rent

$4,000 Security Deposit (OAC)



No Pets

No Evictions

No Smoking



The property is currently being renovated - estimated date for viewings: June 1, 2020

To be put on the waitlist call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



(RLNE5796532)