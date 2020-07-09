All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

24 Altavista

24 Alta Vis · No Longer Available
Location

24 Alta Vis, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 BR/ 3 BA Picturesque Hillside Home in Foothill Ranch - Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is situated high above other homes, the home offers not only an extremely private location, but MAGNIFICENT views of Orange County. Upon entering, you are immediately drawn to the majestic backyard and incredible views. Bright natural light, cathedral ceilings, freshly painted interior, newer (two years old) carpet - this home has been meticulously maintained. It features a MAIN FLOOR bedroom and full bath, perfect for an office, company, or mother-in-law quarters. The master suite is located at the rear of the home, to take advantage of the privacy and serene PANORAMIC views. Featuring vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, roman tub and dual vanities. The pool-size yard offers ultimate privacy, perfect for entertaining.

One Year Lease
$3,700 Rent
$4,000 Security Deposit (OAC)

No Pets
No Evictions
No Smoking

The property is currently being renovated - estimated date for viewings: June 1, 2020
To be put on the waitlist call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE5796532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Altavista have any available units?
24 Altavista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24 Altavista have?
Some of 24 Altavista's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Altavista currently offering any rent specials?
24 Altavista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Altavista pet-friendly?
No, 24 Altavista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24 Altavista offer parking?
Yes, 24 Altavista offers parking.
Does 24 Altavista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Altavista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Altavista have a pool?
Yes, 24 Altavista has a pool.
Does 24 Altavista have accessible units?
No, 24 Altavista does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Altavista have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Altavista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Altavista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Altavista has units with air conditioning.

