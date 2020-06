Amenities

garage gym pool pool table tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court volleyball court

Enjoy excellent schools, shopping, and family friendly living in the amazing resort-like community of Lake Forest Shores. This is a very spacious home with a very large back yard, 2 car garage, and a huge driveway for plenty of parking. Community amenities include the Beach and Tennis Club which includes pool/lagoon, tennis, volleyball, billiards, gym & tons of activities and event