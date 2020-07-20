All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

22735 Brookhaven

22735 Brookhaven · No Longer Available
Location

22735 Brookhaven, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bennett Ranch

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom In Lake Forest! Call Today - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a two car garage in Lake Forest. Nice size backyard with a gardener included in the rent. Enjoy nearby Cherry Park, Aliso Creek Recreational Trail is immediately adjacent to Bennett Ranch which provides residents the ability to enjoy the trails in a wooded setting. Greenbelts and walkways twist and turn throughout the neighborhood creating a sense of community.

Please call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE5008472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22735 Brookhaven have any available units?
22735 Brookhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 22735 Brookhaven currently offering any rent specials?
22735 Brookhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22735 Brookhaven pet-friendly?
No, 22735 Brookhaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22735 Brookhaven offer parking?
Yes, 22735 Brookhaven offers parking.
Does 22735 Brookhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22735 Brookhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22735 Brookhaven have a pool?
No, 22735 Brookhaven does not have a pool.
Does 22735 Brookhaven have accessible units?
No, 22735 Brookhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 22735 Brookhaven have units with dishwashers?
No, 22735 Brookhaven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22735 Brookhaven have units with air conditioning?
No, 22735 Brookhaven does not have units with air conditioning.
