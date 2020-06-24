22165 Newbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Highly desirable Lake Forest neighborhood Townhouse attached home. Features three bedroom and two and half bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. Very light and bright with lots of windows and skylight. Vaulted ceiling. Ceramic tiles are on the first floor and all carpet on the second floor. Master bedroom with very large walking closet and more storage closets. Kitchen has brand new stove and microwave. Very private patio with view. All house just painted freshly and carpet and tiled cleaned professionally. Best location nearby award winning school, parks, shopping, restaurants and only 20 minutes away from beach. LOCATION ,LOCATION, LOCATION