Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

22165 Newbridge Drive

22165 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22165 Newbridge Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Highly desirable Lake Forest neighborhood Townhouse attached home. Features three bedroom and two and half bathrooms with attached 2 car garage. Very light and bright with lots of windows and skylight. Vaulted ceiling. Ceramic tiles are on the first floor and all carpet on the second floor. Master bedroom with very large walking closet and more storage closets. Kitchen has brand new stove and microwave. Very private patio with view. All house just painted freshly and carpet and tiled cleaned professionally. Best location nearby award winning school, parks, shopping, restaurants and only 20 minutes away from beach. LOCATION ,LOCATION, LOCATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22165 Newbridge Drive have any available units?
22165 Newbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22165 Newbridge Drive have?
Some of 22165 Newbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22165 Newbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22165 Newbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22165 Newbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22165 Newbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22165 Newbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22165 Newbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 22165 Newbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22165 Newbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22165 Newbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 22165 Newbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22165 Newbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 22165 Newbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22165 Newbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22165 Newbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22165 Newbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22165 Newbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
