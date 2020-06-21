21968 Lakeland

Amenities
Nicely Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Condo in Lake Forest - This two level condo has been tastefully remodeled with laminate wood flooring,
granite counters in kitchen, custom bathroom accents, ceiling fans, recessed
lighting, all the kitchen appliances and open floor plan. The front door opens to an
open park like setting with tall trees, grass and walking paths. A private back patio
that has shade and views of a well landscaped hillside gives you a bit of country. A
washer and dryer room is just off patio. Two dedicated car ports that are closest to
the unit for convenience. Membership of sun and sail club includes access to tennis, pool, spa, clubhouse, etc. is available at a nominal expense that occupant covers. Available now.
(RLNE4567978)