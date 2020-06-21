21968 Lakeland

Amenities

Nicely Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Condo in Lake Forest - This two level condo has been tastefully remodeled with laminate wood flooring,

granite counters in kitchen, custom bathroom accents, ceiling fans, recessed

lighting, all the kitchen appliances and open floor plan. The front door opens to an

open park like setting with tall trees, grass and walking paths. A private back patio

that has shade and views of a well landscaped hillside gives you a bit of country. A

washer and dryer room is just off patio. Two dedicated car ports that are closest to

the unit for convenience. Membership of sun and sail club includes access to tennis, pool, spa, clubhouse, etc. is available at a nominal expense that occupant covers. Available now.



(RLNE4567978)