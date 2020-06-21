All apartments in Lake Forest
21968 Lakeland
21968 Lakeland

21968 Lakeland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21968 Lakeland Avenue, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Nicely Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Condo in Lake Forest - This two level condo has been tastefully remodeled with laminate wood flooring,
granite counters in kitchen, custom bathroom accents, ceiling fans, recessed
lighting, all the kitchen appliances and open floor plan. The front door opens to an
open park like setting with tall trees, grass and walking paths. A private back patio
that has shade and views of a well landscaped hillside gives you a bit of country. A
washer and dryer room is just off patio. Two dedicated car ports that are closest to
the unit for convenience. Membership of sun and sail club includes access to tennis, pool, spa, clubhouse, etc. is available at a nominal expense that occupant covers. Available now.

(RLNE4567978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21968 Lakeland have any available units?
21968 Lakeland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21968 Lakeland have?
Some of 21968 Lakeland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21968 Lakeland currently offering any rent specials?
21968 Lakeland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21968 Lakeland pet-friendly?
Yes, 21968 Lakeland is pet friendly.
Does 21968 Lakeland offer parking?
Yes, 21968 Lakeland does offer parking.
Does 21968 Lakeland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21968 Lakeland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21968 Lakeland have a pool?
Yes, 21968 Lakeland has a pool.
Does 21968 Lakeland have accessible units?
No, 21968 Lakeland does not have accessible units.
Does 21968 Lakeland have units with dishwashers?
No, 21968 Lakeland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21968 Lakeland have units with air conditioning?
No, 21968 Lakeland does not have units with air conditioning.
