21842 Ticonderoga Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE LAKE FRONT HOME in a prestige community with all the luxurious amenities. This beautiful single family house offers 2364 sq. ft, with 3 bedroom 3 full bath(1 downstairs bedroom and bath), and spacious living room and formal dinning that overlooks the lake. Upstairs spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, private fire place, when you step out to the spacious sun deck, you can see the ducks swimming in the lake or neighbor driving their boat to visit their friends, totally open concept with high vaulted ceilings. 180 degree panoramic lake view home has a formal dining and living room with gorgeous views, to me this is called home fulfilled with love and Joy, create your memory here with your significant other to enjoy the lifestyle you desire. Interior of the house, upgraded open gourmet kitchen with a spacious island, coffee/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, New paint through out, and marble floor, curb appeal, new boat deck. Not to mention that member of a sought after Lake Forest Sun and Snail club with amazing amenities and low membership dues. Hurry! Don’t pass this one up.