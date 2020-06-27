All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
21842 Ticonderoga Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:06 PM

21842 Ticonderoga Lane

21842 Ticonderoga Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21842 Ticonderoga Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE LAKE FRONT HOME in a prestige community with all the luxurious amenities. This beautiful single family house offers 2364 sq. ft, with 3 bedroom 3 full bath(1 downstairs bedroom and bath), and spacious living room and formal dinning that overlooks the lake. Upstairs spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, private fire place, when you step out to the spacious sun deck, you can see the ducks swimming in the lake or neighbor driving their boat to visit their friends, totally open concept with high vaulted ceilings. 180 degree panoramic lake view home has a formal dining and living room with gorgeous views, to me this is called home fulfilled with love and Joy, create your memory here with your significant other to enjoy the lifestyle you desire. Interior of the house, upgraded open gourmet kitchen with a spacious island, coffee/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, New paint through out, and marble floor, curb appeal, new boat deck. Not to mention that member of a sought after Lake Forest Sun and Snail club with amazing amenities and low membership dues. Hurry! Don’t pass this one up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane have any available units?
21842 Ticonderoga Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane have?
Some of 21842 Ticonderoga Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21842 Ticonderoga Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21842 Ticonderoga Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21842 Ticonderoga Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21842 Ticonderoga Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane offer parking?
No, 21842 Ticonderoga Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21842 Ticonderoga Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane have a pool?
No, 21842 Ticonderoga Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane have accessible units?
No, 21842 Ticonderoga Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21842 Ticonderoga Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21842 Ticonderoga Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21842 Ticonderoga Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

