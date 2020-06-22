21822 Michigan Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Lake Forest Keys waterfront home with electric boat available. 2 story 2230 sq ft, 2.5 bath, fully furnished home available now. Master has king bed, 52 big screen tv and access to balcony w/view of lake; another bedroom has king bed, third bedroom has queen bed. Upstairs den has 52 big screen, leather down sofa and Lazy-Boy recliner. Plantation shutters in all upstairs rooms.

All bathrooms have new Toto toilets; kitchen all new stainless appliances, granite and oil-rubbed bronze sink hardware. New hickory hardwood flooring throughout except for newly carpeted bedrooms. Lopi fireplace in living area; courtyard and lakeside patios; garage parking for one car, driveway parking for additional vehicle. Pet considered with additional deposit. No smokers. $4995 includes utilities w/cap on electricity.