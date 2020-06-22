All apartments in Lake Forest
21822 Michigan Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

21822 Michigan Lane

21822 Michigan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21822 Michigan Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Lake Forest Keys waterfront home with electric boat available. 2 story 2230 sq ft, 2.5 bath, fully furnished home available now. Master has king bed, 52 big screen tv and access to balcony w/view of lake; another bedroom has king bed, third bedroom has queen bed. Upstairs den has 52 big screen, leather down sofa and Lazy-Boy recliner. Plantation shutters in all upstairs rooms.
All bathrooms have new Toto toilets; kitchen all new stainless appliances, granite and oil-rubbed bronze sink hardware. New hickory hardwood flooring throughout except for newly carpeted bedrooms. Lopi fireplace in living area; courtyard and lakeside patios; garage parking for one car, driveway parking for additional vehicle. Pet considered with additional deposit. No smokers. $4995 includes utilities w/cap on electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21822 Michigan Lane have any available units?
21822 Michigan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21822 Michigan Lane have?
Some of 21822 Michigan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21822 Michigan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21822 Michigan Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21822 Michigan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21822 Michigan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21822 Michigan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21822 Michigan Lane does offer parking.
Does 21822 Michigan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21822 Michigan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21822 Michigan Lane have a pool?
No, 21822 Michigan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21822 Michigan Lane have accessible units?
No, 21822 Michigan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21822 Michigan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21822 Michigan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21822 Michigan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21822 Michigan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
