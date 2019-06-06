All apartments in Lake Forest
21691 Queensbury Drive
21691 Queensbury Drive

21691 Queensbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21691 Queensbury Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
New Paint / New Carpet! How about some privacy in Pristine comfort! How about a view of Catalina from your spotless sanctuary! How about a view of Catalina from the double lap pool & spa! Kitchenette with refrigerator, toaster oven, micro wave, private bathroom, lots of storage, direct entry, private bricked patio. Shared washer /dryer available to use. Cental AC & Heating and ALL UTILITIES & WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT. This immaculate home is right in the middle of Orange County close to 5, 405, toll roads heading to the inland empire, the John Wayne Airport, but don't forget the great parks walking
trails & shops! 1 Car garage "may" be available at additional cost. NOTE: This unit is comprised of the downstairs bedroom & bathroom of a 4 bedroom house that has been separated from the rest of the house making a very private setting. Enter through the side entrance of the garage, through the garage and through the door from the garage to the house inside. The laundry is in the garage. FINE PRINT: No pets. Single occupancy only. Hot plates are not allowed. There is NO access to the rest of the interior of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21691 Queensbury Drive have any available units?
21691 Queensbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21691 Queensbury Drive have?
Some of 21691 Queensbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21691 Queensbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21691 Queensbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21691 Queensbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21691 Queensbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21691 Queensbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21691 Queensbury Drive offers parking.
Does 21691 Queensbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21691 Queensbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21691 Queensbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21691 Queensbury Drive has a pool.
Does 21691 Queensbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 21691 Queensbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21691 Queensbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21691 Queensbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21691 Queensbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21691 Queensbury Drive has units with air conditioning.
