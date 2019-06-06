21691 Queensbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage hot tub internet access

New Paint / New Carpet! How about some privacy in Pristine comfort! How about a view of Catalina from your spotless sanctuary! How about a view of Catalina from the double lap pool & spa! Kitchenette with refrigerator, toaster oven, micro wave, private bathroom, lots of storage, direct entry, private bricked patio. Shared washer /dryer available to use. Cental AC & Heating and ALL UTILITIES & WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT. This immaculate home is right in the middle of Orange County close to 5, 405, toll roads heading to the inland empire, the John Wayne Airport, but don't forget the great parks walking

trails & shops! 1 Car garage "may" be available at additional cost. NOTE: This unit is comprised of the downstairs bedroom & bathroom of a 4 bedroom house that has been separated from the rest of the house making a very private setting. Enter through the side entrance of the garage, through the garage and through the door from the garage to the house inside. The laundry is in the garage. FINE PRINT: No pets. Single occupancy only. Hot plates are not allowed. There is NO access to the rest of the interior of the house.