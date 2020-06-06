All apartments in Lake Forest
21662 Treeshade Ln.
21662 Treeshade Ln.

21662 Treeshade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21662 Treeshade Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Clean Single Story 3 Bedroom home in Lake Forest - Spacious single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home, 1605sqft, central air, fresh paint inside and out , refinished hardwood floor entry and dining area, large living room with fireplace, and new carpet throughout. Family room with ceiling fan, kitchen has brand new oven & microwave, large master bedroom with canned LED lighting, private bath, and cedar wood walk-in closet. Two-car attached garage with direct access, large backyard with covered patio and mature fruit tree. Home also features upgraded windows throughout, brand new window coverings, and is completely wired for T.V. service to each room. Gardener included with rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4426237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21662 Treeshade Ln. have any available units?
21662 Treeshade Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21662 Treeshade Ln. have?
Some of 21662 Treeshade Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21662 Treeshade Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
21662 Treeshade Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21662 Treeshade Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 21662 Treeshade Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21662 Treeshade Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 21662 Treeshade Ln. does offer parking.
Does 21662 Treeshade Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21662 Treeshade Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21662 Treeshade Ln. have a pool?
No, 21662 Treeshade Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 21662 Treeshade Ln. have accessible units?
No, 21662 Treeshade Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 21662 Treeshade Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21662 Treeshade Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21662 Treeshade Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21662 Treeshade Ln. has units with air conditioning.
