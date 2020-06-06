21662 Treeshade Ln.

Amenities

Clean Single Story 3 Bedroom home in Lake Forest - Spacious single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home, 1605sqft, central air, fresh paint inside and out , refinished hardwood floor entry and dining area, large living room with fireplace, and new carpet throughout. Family room with ceiling fan, kitchen has brand new oven & microwave, large master bedroom with canned LED lighting, private bath, and cedar wood walk-in closet. Two-car attached garage with direct access, large backyard with covered patio and mature fruit tree. Home also features upgraded windows throughout, brand new window coverings, and is completely wired for T.V. service to each room. Gardener included with rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4426237)