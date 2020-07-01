All apartments in Lake Forest
21635 Superior Lane

21635 Superior Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21635 Superior Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Remodeled ONE story single family home on Lake Forest Lake. Panoramic lake and greenbelt views. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, 3 bedrooms including a master suite with large retreat off the master which would make a great office for working at home and 2 large secondary bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters and designer backsplash. Living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace. New wood laminate flooring and carpet. Both baths have dual vanities and have been remodeled. Entertain or relax on the large patio with beautiful views. extra long driveway and 2 car garage. Everyday is like a vacation with tennis courts just outside, quaint gazebo and the coveted Sun and Sail Club within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21635 Superior Lane have any available units?
21635 Superior Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21635 Superior Lane have?
Some of 21635 Superior Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21635 Superior Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21635 Superior Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21635 Superior Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21635 Superior Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21635 Superior Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21635 Superior Lane offers parking.
Does 21635 Superior Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21635 Superior Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21635 Superior Lane have a pool?
No, 21635 Superior Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21635 Superior Lane have accessible units?
No, 21635 Superior Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21635 Superior Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21635 Superior Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21635 Superior Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21635 Superior Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

