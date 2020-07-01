21635 Superior Lane

Amenities

Remodeled ONE story single family home on Lake Forest Lake. Panoramic lake and greenbelt views. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, 3 bedrooms including a master suite with large retreat off the master which would make a great office for working at home and 2 large secondary bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters and designer backsplash. Living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace. New wood laminate flooring and carpet. Both baths have dual vanities and have been remodeled. Entertain or relax on the large patio with beautiful views. extra long driveway and 2 car garage. Everyday is like a vacation with tennis courts just outside, quaint gazebo and the coveted Sun and Sail Club within walking distance.