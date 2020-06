Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This single level beauty has been meticulously maintained but does include new wood look ceramic tile flooring, light colored carpet, new paint, remodeled kitchen and turnkey garage! It backs to an open greenbelt and horse trail area in a wonderful Lake Forest neighborhood. It features ceiling fans throughout, beautiful fireplace in the living room, kitchen with beautiful center island with wine cooler, redone bathrooms and a peaceful back yard with bubbling fountain.