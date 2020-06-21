Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking hot tub

21250 Camelia Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 North Lake Forest 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent - Located off Trabuco between Lake Forest and Bake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit has been upgraded and features new kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances and an upgraded master bathroom. Real hardwood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, central A/C, refrigerator, inside (stacked) laundry, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, lots of privacy and a peak-a-boo view of Orange County from the dining area make this one worth seeing. PLEASE NOTE: Carport Parking only.



This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: https://hermitagepm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2470180)