Lake Forest, CA
21250 Camelia Unit #5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

21250 Camelia Unit #5

21250 Camelia · No Longer Available
Location

21250 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
21250 Camelia Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 North Lake Forest 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent - Located off Trabuco between Lake Forest and Bake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit has been upgraded and features new kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances and an upgraded master bathroom. Real hardwood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, central A/C, refrigerator, inside (stacked) laundry, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, lots of privacy and a peak-a-boo view of Orange County from the dining area make this one worth seeing. PLEASE NOTE: Carport Parking only.

This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: https://hermitagepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2470180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 have any available units?
21250 Camelia Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 have?
Some of 21250 Camelia Unit #5's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21250 Camelia Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
21250 Camelia Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21250 Camelia Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 21250 Camelia Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 21250 Camelia Unit #5 does offer parking.
Does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21250 Camelia Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 21250 Camelia Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 21250 Camelia Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21250 Camelia Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21250 Camelia Unit #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21250 Camelia Unit #5 has units with air conditioning.
