21250 Camelia Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 North Lake Forest 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent - Located off Trabuco between Lake Forest and Bake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit has been upgraded and features new kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances and an upgraded master bathroom. Real hardwood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, central A/C, refrigerator, inside (stacked) laundry, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, lots of privacy and a peak-a-boo view of Orange County from the dining area make this one worth seeing. PLEASE NOTE: Carport Parking only.
No Pets Allowed
