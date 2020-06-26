212 Summit

Amenities
Upgraded home with beautiful views in the desirable community of Summit Crest in Lake Forest. Laminate wood floors
throughout, LED lighting, and fresh paint add to the elegance of the highly livable floor plan. Upon entrance is the formal dining
room with light catching windows and upgraded hanging chandelier. The sumptuous gourmet kitchen is well appointed with dark
wood cabinetry, granite counters, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, large center island with area for bar stool seating and
ample counter space. The living room with cozy fireplace and slider to private backyard is perfect for entertaining. A large main
floor bedroom and full bathroom works for any guest. Upstairs the master suite features, laminate wood floors, scenic views and
a his & hers large walk in closet. The spa-like master bathroom features, dual sinks, oval soaking tub and separate walk-in
shower. Down the hall is a tech center perfect for office or studying with additional room for storage. One secondary bedroom is
larger and has an en-suite bathroom as well as a walk in closet. The two remaining secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill
bathroom with dual sink vanity. A convenient full size walk in laundry room with wash sink and additional cabinetry completes
the second level. Relax or entertain in the backyard with sweeping views and new landscaping.