All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 212 Summit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
212 Summit
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

212 Summit

212 Summit Vis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 Summit Vis, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Upgraded home with beautiful views in the desirable community of Summit Crest in Lake Forest. Laminate wood floors
throughout, LED lighting, and fresh paint add to the elegance of the highly livable floor plan. Upon entrance is the formal dining
room with light catching windows and upgraded hanging chandelier. The sumptuous gourmet kitchen is well appointed with dark
wood cabinetry, granite counters, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, large center island with area for bar stool seating and
ample counter space. The living room with cozy fireplace and slider to private backyard is perfect for entertaining. A large main
floor bedroom and full bathroom works for any guest. Upstairs the master suite features, laminate wood floors, scenic views and
a his & hers large walk in closet. The spa-like master bathroom features, dual sinks, oval soaking tub and separate walk-in
shower. Down the hall is a tech center perfect for office or studying with additional room for storage. One secondary bedroom is
larger and has an en-suite bathroom as well as a walk in closet. The two remaining secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill
bathroom with dual sink vanity. A convenient full size walk in laundry room with wash sink and additional cabinetry completes
the second level. Relax or entertain in the backyard with sweeping views and new landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Summit have any available units?
212 Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 212 Summit have?
Some of 212 Summit's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Summit currently offering any rent specials?
212 Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Summit pet-friendly?
No, 212 Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 212 Summit offer parking?
Yes, 212 Summit offers parking.
Does 212 Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Summit have a pool?
No, 212 Summit does not have a pool.
Does 212 Summit have accessible units?
No, 212 Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College