19722 Totila Way

A terrific opportunity to live in this highly desirable community of Bella Palermo. Very bright second story condo with open floor plan, with first level entry and attached garage. Great upgrades with granite kitchen and bathroom counters. Features include a fireplace in the living room and a large balcony. Second bedroom has built-in desk. Direct access 1 car garage and an assigned parking space. One of the best elementary schools is situated just adjacent to this community. Very close to Foothill Ranch Town Center, shopping centers, entertainment center, and dining. A stylish atmosphere, private pool, spa, gym, kids play area, and a club house create an ambiance of exclusive living. Please call listing agent with any questions (949) 412-6052.