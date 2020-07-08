All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

19722 Totila Way

19722 Totila Way · No Longer Available
Location

19722 Totila Way, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A terrific opportunity to live in this highly desirable community of Bella Palermo. Very bright second story condo with open floor plan, with first level entry and attached garage. Great upgrades with granite kitchen and bathroom counters. Features include a fireplace in the living room and a large balcony. Second bedroom has built-in desk. Direct access 1 car garage and an assigned parking space. One of the best elementary schools is situated just adjacent to this community. Very close to Foothill Ranch Town Center, shopping centers, entertainment center, and dining. A stylish atmosphere, private pool, spa, gym, kids play area, and a club house create an ambiance of exclusive living. Please call listing agent with any questions (949) 412-6052.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19722 Totila Way have any available units?
19722 Totila Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19722 Totila Way have?
Some of 19722 Totila Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19722 Totila Way currently offering any rent specials?
19722 Totila Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19722 Totila Way pet-friendly?
No, 19722 Totila Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19722 Totila Way offer parking?
Yes, 19722 Totila Way offers parking.
Does 19722 Totila Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19722 Totila Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19722 Totila Way have a pool?
Yes, 19722 Totila Way has a pool.
Does 19722 Totila Way have accessible units?
No, 19722 Totila Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19722 Totila Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19722 Totila Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19722 Totila Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19722 Totila Way does not have units with air conditioning.

