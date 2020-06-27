19595 Orviento Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Welcome home to your piece of tranquility in the beautiful Bella Palermo community. This 2 bdrm, 1 Ba, 1003 sqft,exceptionally clean condo has it all... open concept throughout, lots of natural light and attached 1 car garage. Sit on your upstairs patio and enjoy your morning cup of coffee to the sounds of birds chirping. Move right in and be the first tenant(s) to enjoy the fresh new designer paint and baseboards, brand new bedroom windows, white shaker cabinet dual sink bathroom vanity with white quartz counter top, dual bathroom mirrors, dining area chandelier, new toilet, and the AC unit was recently replaced. Bella Palermo community incorporates the resort lifestyle with well maintained pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise room and park all on property. Central to Award Winning schools, the 241 Toll Road, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and a multitude of outdoor activities.