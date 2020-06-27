All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

19595 Orviento Drive

19595 Orviento Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19595 Orviento Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome home to your piece of tranquility in the beautiful Bella Palermo community. This 2 bdrm, 1 Ba, 1003 sqft,exceptionally clean condo has it all... open concept throughout, lots of natural light and attached 1 car garage. Sit on your upstairs patio and enjoy your morning cup of coffee to the sounds of birds chirping. Move right in and be the first tenant(s) to enjoy the fresh new designer paint and baseboards, brand new bedroom windows, white shaker cabinet dual sink bathroom vanity with white quartz counter top, dual bathroom mirrors, dining area chandelier, new toilet, and the AC unit was recently replaced. Bella Palermo community incorporates the resort lifestyle with well maintained pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise room and park all on property. Central to Award Winning schools, the 241 Toll Road, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and a multitude of outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19595 Orviento Drive have any available units?
19595 Orviento Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19595 Orviento Drive have?
Some of 19595 Orviento Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19595 Orviento Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19595 Orviento Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19595 Orviento Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19595 Orviento Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19595 Orviento Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19595 Orviento Drive offers parking.
Does 19595 Orviento Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19595 Orviento Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19595 Orviento Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19595 Orviento Drive has a pool.
Does 19595 Orviento Drive have accessible units?
No, 19595 Orviento Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19595 Orviento Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19595 Orviento Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19595 Orviento Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19595 Orviento Drive has units with air conditioning.

