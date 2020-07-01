All apartments in Lake Forest
19072 Canyon Court Drive

19072 Canyon Court Dr · No Longer Available
Location

19072 Canyon Court Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Canyon Court is an amazing two story townhome located in the highly sought after community of Canyon Rim in Trabuco Canyon. This inviting home sits on a cul-de-sac offering 1,365 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.5 sizable bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room with a gas fireplace and custom mantle, dining area and a 2 car garage. Canyon Court is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include vaulted and scraped ceilings, hardwood floors, two-tone paint, four-inch baseboards and recessed lights throughout. The kitchen offers with granite countertops and recently refinished travertine floors and the mater bedroom comes with dual closets as well as a dual vanity in addition to a soaking tub. The community grounds are stunning as they offer plenty of greenbelts with a refreshing pool and spa. This is an amazing home and it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19072 Canyon Court Drive have any available units?
19072 Canyon Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19072 Canyon Court Drive have?
Some of 19072 Canyon Court Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19072 Canyon Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19072 Canyon Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19072 Canyon Court Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19072 Canyon Court Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19072 Canyon Court Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19072 Canyon Court Drive offers parking.
Does 19072 Canyon Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19072 Canyon Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19072 Canyon Court Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19072 Canyon Court Drive has a pool.
Does 19072 Canyon Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 19072 Canyon Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19072 Canyon Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19072 Canyon Court Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19072 Canyon Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19072 Canyon Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

