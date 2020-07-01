19072 Canyon Court Drive

Amenities
Canyon Court is an amazing two story townhome located in the highly sought after community of Canyon Rim in Trabuco Canyon. This inviting home sits on a cul-de-sac offering 1,365 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.5 sizable bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room with a gas fireplace and custom mantle, dining area and a 2 car garage. Canyon Court is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include vaulted and scraped ceilings, hardwood floors, two-tone paint, four-inch baseboards and recessed lights throughout. The kitchen offers with granite countertops and recently refinished travertine floors and the mater bedroom comes with dual closets as well as a dual vanity in addition to a soaking tub. The community grounds are stunning as they offer plenty of greenbelts with a refreshing pool and spa. This is an amazing home and it will not last!