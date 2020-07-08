18996 Canyon Summit

Amenities
Clean bright & open condo in peaceful hills setting in Portola Hills! Desirable floorplan offers versatility with 2 bedrooms PLUS a loft, ideal for home office, play area for little ones, arts/crafts room or endless possibilities - skylight provides natural light. Carriage unit location so no one above or below! Kitchen features gas cooktop, built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator, which opens to dining room & living room with cozy fireplace. High ceilings in both bedrooms, creating spacious feel. Many amenities including: tile floors in both bathrooms, washer & dryer included, heating & air conditioning & 2 car garage! Great location, across from tot lot, association pool & spa with large grass green belt area as well. Fantastic schools! Close proximity to Whiting Ranch, Concourse Park & toll roads plus local gourmet shops & restaurants. Lovely place to call home! Call or text ALISON 714-343-9645