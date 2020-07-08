All apartments in Lake Forest
18996 Canyon Summit

Location

18996 Canyon Summit, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Clean bright & open condo in peaceful hills setting in Portola Hills! Desirable floorplan offers versatility with 2 bedrooms PLUS a loft, ideal for home office, play area for little ones, arts/crafts room or endless possibilities - skylight provides natural light. Carriage unit location so no one above or below! Kitchen features gas cooktop, built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator, which opens to dining room & living room with cozy fireplace. High ceilings in both bedrooms, creating spacious feel. Many amenities including: tile floors in both bathrooms, washer & dryer included, heating & air conditioning & 2 car garage! Great location, across from tot lot, association pool & spa with large grass green belt area as well. Fantastic schools! Close proximity to Whiting Ranch, Concourse Park & toll roads plus local gourmet shops & restaurants. Lovely place to call home! Call or text ALISON 714-343-9645

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18996 Canyon Summit have any available units?
18996 Canyon Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 18996 Canyon Summit have?
Some of 18996 Canyon Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18996 Canyon Summit currently offering any rent specials?
18996 Canyon Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18996 Canyon Summit pet-friendly?
No, 18996 Canyon Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18996 Canyon Summit offer parking?
Yes, 18996 Canyon Summit offers parking.
Does 18996 Canyon Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18996 Canyon Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18996 Canyon Summit have a pool?
Yes, 18996 Canyon Summit has a pool.
Does 18996 Canyon Summit have accessible units?
No, 18996 Canyon Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 18996 Canyon Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18996 Canyon Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does 18996 Canyon Summit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18996 Canyon Summit has units with air conditioning.

